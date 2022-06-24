Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Passenger found dead in e-hailing car in Amanzimtoti

A man was found dead in an e-hailing car in Amanzimtoti. Picture: Emer-G-Med

Published 1h ago

Durban: A man believed to be in his 30s was found dead in a passenger seat of an e-hailing car on Friday morning in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med paramedics, they responded just after 7am.

The incident took place in Tacoma Road in Amanzimtoti.

“We responded after a vehicle was noted to be obstructing the roadway with an unresponsive passenger seated in the front.

“On closer inspection, the vehicle was noted to have bullet holes, and the occupant, a male approximately thirty years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”

Van Reenan said the motive behind the shooting was unknown.

SAPS have been approached for comment.

IOL

