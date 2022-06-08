Passer-by finds decomposed body in dense bush in KZN

Durban - A passer-by found a decomposed body in a dense bush, along the M27 in the Waterloo area on Wednesday morning. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, said the passer-by contacted them at around 8.30am.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Reaction Officers were dispatched to his location and on arrival were led several metres down a steep embankment next to the road. ‘The body of a man was discovered among the dense vegetation,“ he said. Balram said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“A blood-stained grey T-shirt, which appeared to have been ripped off, and a traditional weapon was located next to his body,” he said. Balram said the identity of the deceased could not be established. Police said Verulam SAPS is investigating an inquest docket after a decomposed body was found in the dense bush.

Story continues below Advertisement