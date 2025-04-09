Pastor Thabiso Mongatane sentenced for raping vulnerable woman during steaming session

A 42-year-old Limpopo-based pastor has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a 25-year-old woman. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the woman was sexually assaulted at Masodi village, in September 2022.

Ledwaba said the pastor “abused his powers” when he raped the vulnerable woman, after he convinced her to believe that she had a certain condition which needed spiritual intervention. “The 42-year-old pastor, Thabiso Victor Mongatane was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for rape,” said Ledwaba. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. “The court noted that during March 2022, the victim's mother fell sick and the accused was recommended by a relative to assist in curing her illness.”

The 25-year-old woman drove her mother to Masodi village, under the Mahwelereng policing area. At the destination, they found Mongatane who then attended to the ailing mother. “The court further noted that on September 4 2022, the pastor prophesied to the victim, and told her to come back after two days to get assistance about her obstacles,” said Ledwaba. Pastor Thabiso Mongatane, aged 42, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a 25-year-old woman during a steaming session. Days later, the 25-year-old woman drove back to Mongatane’s premises to seek assistance from the pastor.

“Upon arrival, the victim was ordered to take off her clothes and cover her body for steaming. Mongatane further left the victim for a few minutes and returned afterwards. He then ordered the victim not to dress because he wanted to continue with the treatment and she complied,” said Ledwaba. “The accused then took advantage of the victim and raped her during the treatment session.” A case of rape was opened at the local police station and the matter was subsequently transferred to the Mokopane family violence, child protection and sexual offenses (FCS) unit.

The case was allocated to Sergeant Lesetja Langa for further investigations. Mongatane was arrested in March last year. “During the court proceedings, Mongatane was later granted R1,000 bail until he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years' direct imprisonment by the Mahwelereng Regional Court on Monday,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of the pastor.