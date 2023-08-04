Pay back the money: Court orders cyber scam victim R3 million reimbursement

A cyber scam victim is set to be R3 million richer after the Eastern Cape High Court ordered the reimbursement of funds in line with restorative justice. The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) managed to obtain a forfeiture order to reimburse the victim.

The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape NPA, Luxolo Tyali said the order was granted by Justice Phillip Zilwa against the funds because they are proceeds of unlawful activities. “The forfeiture order stems from a criminal cyber scam docket that was opened by the owner of an East London Battery Centre,” Tyali said. Evidence gather revealed on March 27, the company was informed via email that its supplier’s banking details had changed.

As a result, the company made a payment into what they thought was the supplier’s new bank account on April 26. The fraud was brought to light on May 11, after the company was informed by their supplier that their payment was outstanding. “After swift action by the police, AFU investigator, and Finance Intelligence Centre, the amount of R3 million was traced, and the AFU office subsequently obtained a preservation order on May 23.

"After obtaining the forfeiture order on July 31, 2023, the AFU investigator and victim were contacted by the interested party, the suspected fraudster, with requests to 'meet' regarding the unblocking of the account," Tyali said. The communication was reported to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (better known as the Hawks) who are continuing with further investigations into the matter.