Peers outraged over UFS’ refusal to provide transport to murdered final-year medical student’s funeral

Cape Town - Peers of slain student doctor Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane from Mpumalanga, said no sympathy had been shown by the provincial health department, and they were allegedly refused transport to attend his funeral. Zwane, 26, who was busy with his clinical training at the University of Free State (UFS), went missing on Saturday, July 2.

His body was found three days later in a river in Nhlazatshe. He had been stabbed. Zwane was studying medicine in Cuba and was part of the Nelson Mandela Fidel Castro (NMFC) Medical Training Programme. He was set to graduate later this year.

Future Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane, 26, was found murdered. Photo: supplied His student peers have been left traumatised by his death and have reached out to IOL, stating they just wanted to attend his funeral to show his family support. Zwane’s funeral is expected to take place at the Elukwatini Community Hall in Nhlazatshe on Saturday, July 16. According to one of the future doctors, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, the Mpumalanga health department has refused the request by Zwane’s friends and colleagues to attend his burial.

The group alleges even UFS is refusing transportation. “We only asked for one or two Iveco vehicles or even a quantum/s. We didn't ask for hotels or something big. Future Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane, 26, was found murdered. Photo: supplied “They say it's not part of the contract we signed.

“We tried to engage with them on the importance of our presence at his funeral. We've known and lived with him for six years. “His untimely death shocked all of us, and we're still struggling to accept that he's really gone. “Our mental health is affected greatly by this, and attending his funeral will help console ourselves and also his family (sister),” the medical student said.

He added that earlier this year, a student from the NMFC programme from Gauteng committed suicide earlier this year and transport to his burial was not a problem. “The government officials, as well as the varsities, went to attend the funeral. “With Wiseman, it seems it'll only be the family and the community, no one from the department cares,” the medical student told IOL.

Zwane was described as a funny guy who loved medicine and studying. “When we went to Cuba, he was the first one in our group to speak Spanish fluently. “This is a great loss to the country. He would have been an excellent doctor,” he added.

Another one of Zwane’s colleagues who worked closely with him was shattered that they could not attend his burial. “He was a very intelligent, well-mannered and respectful young man. Ambitious, good sense of humour, what I'd remember most about him is his passion for whatever he put his mind to. “The department (particularly ours MPDoH) has been ill-treating us over the years as they constantly remind us that we are from disadvantaged backgrounds when we ask for help, we constantly have to plead for basic things which other provinces are getting,” the colleague said.

UFS management extended its condolences to the Zwane family, friends, fellow students and lecturers, wishing them all strength during this time. “The management of the University of the Free State (UFS) is saddened by the news of the tragic death of Mthunzi Wiseman Zwane. “He was a final-year medical student at the UFS and was part of the NMCMP.

“He was completing his clinical training at Dihlabeng Hospital in Bethlehem. Zwane lived in Elukwatini and was home for the holiday during the time of the incident,” the university said. The provincial health department’s Dumisani Malamule said: “the current contract talks to transporting family members in case a student died, however it is silent on transporting students for funeral”. He has also confirmed representatives from the department will be attending Zwane’s funeral.

Police have since arrested two teenagers for Zwane’s murder. The suspects, aged 17 and 18, have been charged. The 17-year-old remains under police guard in hospital after being assaulted by members of the community. His co-accused has already appeared in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The matter has been postponed until July 19 for bail application.