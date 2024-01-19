Pensioner dies in Limpopo shooting while woman in the same room is unharmed

Police at Thohoyandou, in Limpopo, are investigating a case of murder, after a 63-year-old man was fatally shot while sleeping in his house, in Tshitereke Thondoni. The sexagenarian was killed in the early hours of Thursday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“It is alleged that an unknown man intruded in the house of the pensioner and fired several shots at him before fleeing the scene. The victim had several gunshot wounds all over his body,” said Ledwaba. A woman who was in the same room with the pensioner survived the incident without any injuries. “She immediately summoned the police. Upon arrival, together with emergency personnel, the old man was certified dead on the scene. His identity will be released in due course,” said Ledwaba.

Police have opened a case of murder for further investigation. A 63-year-old man was brutally killed by an assailant who intruded into his house and shot him several times. File Picture: David Ritchie/Independent Media Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has condemned the brutal attack on the “defenceless” man, and instructed a team of investigators to track down the suspects and bring them to book. “These ruthless killers who target the defenceless should be hunted and be captured to face the full might of the law," said Scheepers.

Police urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, their nearest police station or the My SAPS App. Police investigations are still underway. In November, IOL reported that a 77-year-old Limpopo woman was assaulted to death, allegedly by her 37-year-old biological son at their house at Ga-Mampa village, under the Mecklenburg policing area outside Sekhukhune.