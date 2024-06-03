Pensioners, aged 75 and 92, arrested for murder of 80-year-old during 4am fight at old-age home

Two men, aged 75 and 92, are on Monday expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court facing charges of murder, North West police said. The slain victim was a 80-year-old man, according to North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

“The suspects were arrested in Jericho village outside Brits on Thursday, May 30. Reports suggest that the victim and the suspects stayed at an old-age home. A fight allegedly ensued between the suspects and the victim at about 4am on Thursday, May 30,” said Funani. “According to information, the victim was coming from the bathroom, when he met with the suspects who were on their way to the bathroom. The victim allegedly bumped one of the suspects, who hit the former with his crutches.” After the 80-year-old man was hit with crutches, the 75-year-old and the 92-year-old friends alleged joined hands in assaulting the outnumbered victim.