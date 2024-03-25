Peter de Villiers fired from GOOD amid sexual misconduct charges

The GOOD party confirmed on Monday it has fired former Springbok coach turned politician Peter de Villiers from the political party after its internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. The party’s National Management Committee (NMC) terminated De Villiers’ membership of the party and removed him as a Member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature.

De Villiers was suspended from the party in February following allegations of sexual misconduct. Earlier this month, the party said it would be going ahead with a formal disciplinary hearing. GOOD National Chairperson, Matthew Cook said the NMC’s The NMC decision was based on the outcome of a party disciplinary process which found De Villiers guilty of breaching the GOOD Constitution and Code of Conduct.

“On January 31, 2024, GOOD received a formal complaint of sexual misconduct against De Villiers. The nature of the allegations warranted his immediate suspension from party activities pending an investigation and formal disciplinary hearing. “GOOD is a women-led party, with a Constitution containing a set of values to which all members subscribe and account, irrespective of their positions. “The GOOD Constitution deals comprehensively and unequivocally with gender rights and sexual misconduct. The party is proud of its record of advocacy for the equal rights of women and girls, and against the plague of gender-based violence in South Africa,” Cook said.

The party appointed an independent chairman for the disciplinary hearing, Advocate Lionel Esau to preside over proceedings and an independent initiator, who fulfilled the prosecutorial function, Advocate Peter Cyster. “De Villiers was represented by Mr David Van der Merwe, of attorneys Leon Frank & Partners, and Advocate Mias Schreuder SC,” Cook said. Earlier on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape confirmed De Villiers has been criminally charged in the Malmesbury Regional Court.