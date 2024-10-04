Petrol attendant’s life in danger after heroic rescue of man from abduction goes viral

The life of a petrol attendant whose heroic act of saving a man from allegedly being abducted, has been placed in danger after a video of the ordeal went viral. Attorney, Nazeer Saley, who represents both the attendant and the alleged victim, urged people to stop sharing the video.

He said police have since arrested three suspects and the search for their accomplices continues. He said sharing the video risks revealing the men's identities and inadvertently undermines their safety. "The bravery of the petrol attendant who stopped this crime has understandably captured widespread attention. By choosing to intervene and facing down armed criminals, he saved a man’s life and demonstrated the very best of the South African spirit," he said.

He added that the spread of the footage online and on social media has placed him and the victim in danger. "They now stand a far greater risk of being targeted, especially as there are further suspects at large. We therefore kindly ask that everyone act responsibly, and work together to protect the privacy and well-being of those involved," Saley said. He said both men are well and grateful to be alive and unharmed.

"The petrol attendant has been overwhelmed and deeply touched by the outpouring of support he has received, and his legal representatives are considering launching a crowdfunding platform for those who wish to contribute in recognition of his courage," Saley added. He urged both the media and the public to allow law enforcement the time and space needed to conduct a thorough investigation without interference. "In many cases, sharing videos of crimes such as hijackings or kidnappings is about the shock factor rather than being helpful or kind, for example. But it’s important not to forget that behind every video, there are real people. So, think twice before hitting ‘share’ – it could make all the difference to those involved," Saley said.