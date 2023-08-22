Petrol station manager who stole money to build her house, jailed

A 30-year-old petrol station manager has been sentenced to an effective 15 years imprisonment for stealing over R700,000 from her employer. Anele Mqhathu was employed at the Tsolo Engen Garage in the role of manager and, during the period between February 2021 and November 2021, stole an amount of R774,000.

This week, the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Court found her guilty on theft and money laundering charges. The provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said Mqhathu took money from the cashiers under false pretences that she was going to bank it. "She instead gave the money to her friends to deposit into her personal bank account and appropriated it for her personal use.

"The owner of the filling station picked up irregularities and engaged the services of an accountant. "When Mqhathu was confronted about the allegations, she could not provide satisfactory answers and even admitted to the crime on a cellphone recording," he said. Tyali said after the arrest, Mqhathu "changed her tune" and opted to enter a plea of not guilty.

During the trial, senior State advocate Mthuthuzeli Rangula led evidence from the owner of the business, two cashiers, the accountant, and the investigating officers from the Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation. "The NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has made an application for the confiscation of the house that Mqhathu built with the money stolen from the filling station, and as part of restorative justice, it will be auctioned and the money paid back to the owner of the filling station," he said. Tyali said the accused received 15 years on each count, but the courts ordered that the sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective 15 year jail term.