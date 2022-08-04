Petrol station robbed of cash in Free State

Rustenburg - Four armed men made off with undisclosed amount of money after robbing a petrol station in Thaba Nchu in the Free State. They pointed a security guard with a firearm, tied him up and demanded keys from him just after midnight on Wednesday.

“A security guard was accosted by four armed males, one pointing a firearm at him and tied him up. The suspects demanded keys from the guard and gained access to the back offices where they used a grinder to gain access to a safe. "The suspects fled with cash and various other stolen items. A case of armed robbery was opened at Thaba Nchu police station and a manhunt was launched," Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said. He said three of the men, aged between 38 and 40, were arrested on Thursday, near Serwalo in Thaba Nchu, after members of Selosesha Tactical Response Team and Thaba Nchu detectives received information on the whereabouts of the men.

"They were found with an undisclosed amount of money suspected to have been stolen during the robbery. "The three suspects will appear in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate’s Court on Friday, August 5 for business robbery," he said. In a separate incident, six men were arrested on Wednesday morning after they were found in possession of eight suspected stolen network batteries during a joint activation by police, private security and farmers in Marquard.

"Police received information from the community with regard to unknown men digging network boxes and cutting copper cables. "Police acted on the information and arrested the first suspect near a filling station sitting inside a vehicle. He was arrested for possession of suspected stolen properties after eight network power box batteries were found in his possession," Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela said. Seabela said the police mobilised local farm representatives through their Rural Safety Coordinator and private security to help trace the other men.

"At about 8am, the team received intelligence-led information on five other suspects hiking near a certain farm to Senekal. The team quickly responded and arrested the three suspects who were successfully linked to the first arrested suspect," Seabela said. Two other managed to run away but were chased and arrested. "The six men, aged between 23 and 30, are expected to appear before the Marquard Magistrate's Court on Friday, August 5, facing charges of contravention of Immigration Act, possession of suspected stolen property and damage of infrastructure," said Seabela.

