Phala Phala: Case against trio accused of stealing R10 million from Ramaphosa’s farm postponed to August

The three people, who are facing charges in connection to the grand theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, in 2020, have appeared before the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court. Imanuwela David, the man accused of being the mastermind behind the February 2020 theft was remanded in custody until the next court date in August. David, 39, is charged alongside siblings Froliana Joseph, who was a domestic worker at the Phala Phala farm and her brother, Ndilinasho Joseph.

Ramaphosa’s former housekeeper, Froliana, and her brother, Ndilinasho, who are accused number two and three, were granted R5,000 and R10,000 bail, respectively in November last year. The State had not opposed bail when the siblings were released. Their stringent bail conditions include that they hand over their passports, and they may not leave the Bela-Bela area without informing the police. Three people Imanuwela David, Froliana Joseph and her brother Ndilinasho appeared before the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing more than R10 million from President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo. Picture: NPA On Tuesday, Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the three accused briefly appeared before the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court, where their matter was transferred to a regional court.

“The accused are facing the following charges: conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal, theft and money laundering,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. Picture: Supplied She said David will remain in custody and the bail of other two accused was extended by the court. “The matter was transferred to Modimolle Regional Court on August 20, for determination of trial date,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.