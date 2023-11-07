Phala Phala: NPA says $580,000 was stolen, and the accused are South Africans of Namibian origin

Two people, Imanuwela David, 39, and Froliana Joseph, aged 30, have appeared before the Bela-Bela Magistrate's Court in Limpopo in connection with the 2020 theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s house at his Phala Phala farm. Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Limpopo regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said the amount stolen amounts to $580,000.

“The two suspects are facing four counts: conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, and money laundering,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. She said Joseph was working at Ramaphosa’s farm. “The second accused, Floriana (Joseph), was an employee at the farm, but on a temporary basis. She is the one who was familiar with the farm, and it is alleged that she invited the other accused. Imanuwela (David) was not familiar with the farm, and it is alleged he was invited by accused number two (Joseph),” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Imanuwela David in court in connection with the theft of $580,000 at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s house at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Picture: NPA “They come from Namibia, but they are citizens of South Africa. They are legally here in South Africa. They have the citizenship of South Africa.” The court has ordered that Joseph be given an opportunity, three times per day, to breastfeed her baby. The pair was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Sunday and Monday.

“This relates to $580,000 which was stolen at the Phala Phala farm, which belongs to President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. According to the NPA, investigations have revealed that from January 1, 2020, the accused people conspired to commit housebreaking with the intent to steal at the Phala Phala farm. Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph have appeared in court in connection with the theft of $58,000 at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s house at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Picture: NPA “On January 8, 2020, Imanuwela and two others entered Stokkiesdraai farm believing that it was Phala Phala farm. They broke in and entered but nothing was stolen.

“The following night, they located the Phala Phala farm, where they broke, entered, and stole $580,000.” The matter was postponed to November 10 for David to arrange legal representation and for a formal bail application. On Monday, spokesperson for the Hawks, Colonel Katlego Mogale announced that police had finally made a breakthrough in the Phala Phala farm housebreaking and theft case.