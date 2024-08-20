Phala Phala: Three people accused of stealing President Ramaphosa’s R10 million back in court

The three people who are facing charges in connection to the grand theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, in 2020, are on Tuesday expected to appear before the Modimolle Regional Court. Imanuwela David, the man accused of being the mastermind behind the February 2020 theft was previously denied bail and has been in custody since his arrest last year.

David is charged alongside siblings Froliana Joseph, who was a domestic worker at the Phala Phala farm and her brother, Ndilinasho Joseph. Ramaphosa’s former housekeeper, Froliana, and her brother, Ndilinasho, who are accused number two and three, were granted R5,000 and R10,000 bail, respectively, in November last year. Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph during a court appearance at the Bela Bela Magistrate's Court. File Picture: Thabo Makwakwa / Independent Media The State had not opposed bail when the siblings were released. Their stringent bail conditions include that they hand over their passports, and they may not leave the Bela-Bela area without informing the police.

In December, Bela Bela Magistrate Predeshni Ponnan ruled that David had not discharged the burden of proof placed on him that he is a good candidate for bail. On Tuesday, Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the trio would return to court for a pre-trial conference. “The three accused in the matter of robbery of Phala Phala game farm will appear today in Modimolle Regional Court for pre-trial conference,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.