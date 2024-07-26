Phoenix couple gunned down, wife found dead in passenger seat

A Phoenix couple were killed in a parking lot of a housing complex in the early hours of Friday morning. The shooting incident took place on Clayfield Drive in Clayfield around 1am.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said their control room received multiple calls from residents reporting a shooting incident. “On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered the Phoenix SAPS in attendance. “The body of a female was found in the passenger seat of a white VW Polo and a man believed to be her husband was located in a pathway approximately 20 metres away.

“They were shot multiple times and were pronounced deceased at the scene.” Police combing the crime scene in Clayfield Drive in Phoenix. Picture: Supplied / Rusa Balram said witnesses reported seeing a silver VW Jetta (registration unknown) fleeing the scene of the murders. “The motive for the shooting was not established.”

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that police in Phoenix are investigating two counts of murder. “This follows an incident in which a 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were found with multiple gunshot wounds on Clayfield Drive.” Earlier on Friday morning, in a separate incident, three suspected criminals linked to a spate of murders in the province were killed in a shootout with police in Empangeni.