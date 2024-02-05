Phoenix family accuse police of failing to act in taxi boss murder probe

A Phoenix family is demanding answers from police after their loved one, who was a taxi boss, was shot dead outside his home in September last year. The family are upset over the police investigations, accusing the men in blue of simply not doing their job and hoping for the murder case to go cold.

Mohomad Raffik Suleman was gunned down in cold blood outside his home in Caneside, Phoenix. At the time, he had been standing outside his home when a white Toyota Avanza drove towards him and a gunman alighted from the vehicle, fired shots at the taxi boss before fleeing at speed. Private security company, KZN VIP, said Suleman had been rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family claim that in the five months since Suleman's murder, they have yet to be updated about the investigation. Speaking to IOL, Suleman’s daughter, Firdaus, said her dad knew he was being followed two weeks before he was murdered. "We found videos on his phone that showed that he was aware of people watching him and his home," she said.

She said the family has yet to receive help from police. "When we call, we are told the officers involved in the investigation are either on leave or have been assigned other cases. We have not heard anything back from police," Firdaus claimed. She said while the community knew Suleman as a taxi boss, he was also a father and a grandfather.

"His death has left a major void in our lives. We just want justice and for a proper team to get to the bottom of this," she said. She said the family found a video on Suleman's phone in which he can be heard telling someone that the occupants of a car, parked nearby, were watching him. “We just want justice,” Firdaus said.