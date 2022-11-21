Phoenix man shot dead in his home during load shedding

Durban – Phoenix police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead in his home on Saturday night. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that victim, aged 41, was at his home in Paveside Circle in Phoenix when he was shot dead by unknown people.

According to an incident report, seen by IOL, the murder occurred during load shedding at around 11.30pm. The man had been alone at the time. His door had been unlocked but allegedly nothing had been stolen.

In a separate incident, three people, including two security guards, were killed in a business robbery at a supermarket in the Durban CBD on Sunday morning. Police said six armed men entered armed a store on Market Road and physically attacked the store manager after demanding cash. “During the process police officers from Durban Central together with security guards responded and a shoot-out ensued,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

“Two security guards and one suspect were fatally wounded during the attack. “Two police officers sustained cuts on their head as suspects shot at the police vehicle.” Gwala said charges of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and robbery were opened at Durban Central police station for investigation.

According to Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, when they arrived at the scene, the SAPS was already there. He said more emergency services had to be dispatched. Three of the victims were declared dead at the scene. Jamieson said another three people including a security guard and an SAPS member, sustained serious bullet wounds and were taken to hospital.