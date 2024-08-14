Phoenix resident shot dead in drive-by shooting, another left in critical condition

A man was killed and another one was left in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in a residential complex in Phoenix north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. According to members of the KZN VIP protection services, the shooting happened on Wednesday evening in a residential complex.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two Indian males have been shot multiple times, KZN VIP medics were on the scene and unfortunately one of the victims was declared dead on the scene,” said the protection services in a statement. The protection service said the second victim sustained multiple gunshots and was rushed to a medical facility for further medical attention. “Multiple spent rifle cartridges have been found scattered across the roadway. Circumstances leading up to this incident cannot be confirmed at this stage,” read the statement.

Members of the South African Police Service were not available for comment. Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police are appealing for information regarding a shooting that left two people dead and a third seriously wounded. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Namhla Mdleleni, said two armed men allegedly entered a business premises in High Street in Cofimvaba, a town in the Chris Hani District Municipality, on Tuesday.