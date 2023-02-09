Pick axe handle allegedly used to beat neighbour to death over stolen cellphone

Rustenburg – A man was beaten to death with a pick axe handle allegedly by his neighbour and friends in Lethabong, outside Rustenburg in North West. Mohau Moremongwe was accused of stealing a cellphone from his neighbour and was allegedly beaten to death on Tuesday night.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to his uncle, Jarious Moremongwe, he had dinner with his nephew on Tuesday, around 8pm, when the neighbour knocked on his door and requested Mohau to go with them to show them where he had allegedly sold the cellphone. “I stood at the door, my nephew was behind me, the group said they were not going to harm him, but one of them, grabbed him and pulled him outside. “They left with him and at about 3am, I received a phone call that he was beaten to a pulp.” He said according to information, the family received from a witness, a pick axe handle was used to beat Mohau.

Although they picked him up at his uncle's home, they allegedly dumped him at his mother’s gate in a very bad state. Another neighbour, who was going home at that time helped to carry Mohau into the yard. He later died due to his injuries.

Story continues below Advertisement

Moremongwe said the neighbour alleges, Mohau sneaked into his house and snatched his cellphone while he went to the toilet at night, about a week ago. Mohau had reportedly denied that he had stolen the cellphone. North West police said six people were arrested in connection with the killing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Lethabong police apprehended six suspects who are between the ages of 21 to 47 in connection with the alleged murder of a 35-year-old man. “The suspects were apprehended at Lethabong Township outside Rustenburg for assaulting a neighbour on Tuesday night , 7 February 2023. The suspects allegedly accused the man of housebreaking and theft of a cell phone,” said North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani. “According to allegations, one of the suspects collected his friends with his taxi and they went to look for the man. They apparently found the man and took him to an unknown place where they assaulted him with unknown objects.

“The suspects allegedly dumped the victim at his mother’s place where he was found lying dead outside a house. “Subsequent to investigation, police arrested the suspects on Wednesday morning, 8 February 2023. They are expected to appear before the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court on Friday, 10 February 2023, for murder,” she said. She said North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and asked members of the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, but to rather work with police for assistance with crime related problems.