Picket to take place outside Newlands East police station after toddler allegedly raped at crèche

A picket is set to take place outside the Newlands East police station on Friday morning following the alleged rape of a toddler at a local crèche. Residents are also calling for the facility to be shutdown.

Organised by the Democratic Alliance’s KwaZulu-Natal Womens Network, the protest will take place from 10am and members will be joined by councillors and community activists to call for police to take action against the alleged perpetrator. On Monday, IOL reported that a girl’s mother sounded the alarm after noticing that her daughter’s vagina was red and swollen. IOL reported that the alleged rape occurred when the other children at the facility were taken for swimming lessons and the little girl was left behind because she still has yet to be fully potty-trained.

“When I gave her a bath, I had a look and sore that her private part was swollen and red. There was also a tearing on her vagina and I took her to hospital. The doctor dismissed it as an infection and I wasn’t happy with that. I took her to another doctor and he said he could see signs of abuse,” the girl’s mother said. Earlier this week, angry residents staged a protest at a town hall meeting hosted by eMedia in Durban. Residents addressed KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner where they called for the alleged rapist to be arrested.