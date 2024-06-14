PICS: 4,000 Mandrax tablets seized from two Nigerian men

Two Nigerian nationals were apprehended at separate places on Thursday, June 13, between 7am and 8pm as part of a joint operation in the Vereeniging policing area of Sedibeng District in Gauteng. Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that members of the Limpopo Provincial Organised Crime Narcotic Desk, Polokwane Crime Intelligence, Groblersdal Crime Intelligence and National Organised Crime Units received information about foreign nationals who were dealing in illicit drugs meant to be distributed and sold in the Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.

“A search warrant was applied for and obtained. The team proceeded and identified residence in Colombus Crescent Street, Riverspray Lifestyle Estate, Vereeniging where a 40-year-old male was found in possession of 4,000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R200,000,” said Ledwaba. The pills were reportedly hidden on a house’s balcony, and he was instantly arrested. The operation moved on to the next address, where a mini-laboratory was discovered on Stanley Avenue, and a 39-year-old male suspect was detained.

During the investigation of the premises, authorities located the suspected drugs. They included nine packets of cat, three packets of crystal meth (tik), and a jar of crystal meth. “In addition, production materials comprising a plastic drum, buckets, liquid chemicals, and powder substances believed to be used to manufacture the drugs were also confiscated during the arrest of a 39-year-old male suspect. “The suspects are expected to appear before the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of dealing in drugs, possession of drugs, and possession of Dependence Producing drugs. Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said.