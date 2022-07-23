PICS: Alleged robber shot dead during shoot-out with Gauteng cops, four others injured

Pretoria – An alleged armed robber was fatally shot, while four others were injured in a shoot-out with a muti-disciplinary law enforcement team on the R554 in Boksburg. Hawks’ spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said an additional four suspects were arrested on Friday.

“A joint team that comprises of tactical operations management section (TOMS) of the Hawks at head office, crime intelligence, Gauteng Traffic Police's saturation unit, Tracker Connect and Badboyz Security swiftly responded to intelligence information received about armed suspects planning to commit a truck hijacking,” said Nkwalase. Four members of the alleged robbers group were injured and taken to hospital. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “On (Friday) ,22 July 2022, the crime intelligence-led information was operationalised to intercept the suspects and the vehicles fitting the description were spotted on R554 in Boksburg following an eight-tonne truck.” Nkwalase said the law enforcement agents were “greeted with gunfire” when they attempted to stop the alleged robbers.

“A shoot-out ensued as the police returned fire. One of nine suspects was fatally wounded, four others were wounded and taken to hospital whilst the remaining four were immediately arrested,” he said. An alleged armed robber was shot dead during an shoot-out with law enforcement agents in Boksburg. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Two vehicles, allegedly used in the commission of crime and three illegal firearms found in both vehicles, were seized. “Eight suspects between the ages of 26 and 48 are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon to face multiple charges that include murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as conspiracy to commit crime,” said Nkwalase.

Police arrested eight members of the group in Boksburg. Photo: Supplied/SAPS In another incident, police in Gauteng are appealing for information after two people were fatally shot and seven wounded after gunmen fired shots randomly at patrons who were sitting outside a tavern in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria. The incident happened before midnight on Friday. IOL