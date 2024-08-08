PICS: Another Toyota Fortuner stolen in Gauteng intercepted in Limpopo, en route to Zimbabwe

Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Smuggling Task Team in Limpopo have made another “remarkable success” by arresting a 44-year-old man for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. The white Toyota Fortuner was recovered on Monday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Police received information about a white Toyota Fortuner that was travelling from Gauteng province to Musina in the Vhembe District. “The police reacted swiftly and commenced with the investigations to locate the motor vehicle that was spotted driving along the N1 north public road next to ZZ2 farm outside Polokwane,” said Ledwaba. The popular sport utility vehicle, with one occupant, was stopped and an investigation was conducted about its origins.

Police in Limpopo have intercepted and recovered a white Toyota Fortuner which was stolen in Tshwane. Picture: SAPS Police discovered that the motor vehicle was reported stolen last month, on July 31, at Wierdabrug in Tshwane, Gauteng province. “A 44-year-old male suspect was immediately placed under arrest for possession of a stolen motor vehicle,” said Ledwaba. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the motor vehicle was intended to be smuggled into Zimbabwe via Beitbridge border post.”

The 44-year-old driver of the Toyota Fortuner is scheduled to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of possession of stolen motor vehicle. Last month, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had recovered a stolen Toyota Fortuner, which was believed to be en-route to the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe, for smuggling purposes. The vehicle, which was stolen from Sinoville in Gauteng province, was intercepted by the officers from the provincial Flying Squad of the SAPS who were acting on a tip-off.

Last month, police in Limpopo intercepted this stolen Toyota Fortuner but the occupants jumped off and escaped during a shootout. Picture: SAPS “The recovery operation took place on 25 July 2024, along the R523 road in Thohoyandou policing area, in the Vhembe District,” said Ledwaba. “Upon noticing that they were being cornered, the unknown number of suspects sped off. A speed chase ensued, resulting in a shoot-out. The suspects managed to jump out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.” The vehicle was confiscated as part of the investigation by police.