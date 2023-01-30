PICS: Armed robbers arrived in cars marked Department of Labour, UIF, not knowing cops were waiting

Pretoria – At least 10 men,travelling in vehicles branded with Department of Labour insignia have been arrested after they attempted to rob the Golden Fry Factory which produces cooking oil in Eikenhof, south of Joburg. Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said four of the arrested suspects were South African citizens, while six were Zimbabwean nationals.

He said the JMPD’s undercover reaction unit arrested the10 in an operation in conjunction with the SAPS crime intelligence unit. The 10 have been charged for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a business robbery, impersonating Department of Labour officials, fraud and possession of illegal firearms. At least 10 men were arrested after they arrived at Golden Fry Factory in Eikenhof to rob the cooking oil manufacturer. Picture: JMPD The Zimbabwean citizens have been additionally charged for contravening the Immigration Act.

“The officers had received information regarding a syndicate intending to commit a business robbery at Golden Fry Factory in Eikenhof, which produces cooking oil. “According to reports received, the group would be travelling in four vehicles which consisted of two Volkswagen Polos, a white Ford Ranger and a white Toyota Quantum, and they would allegedly be armed,” said Fihla. On Friday, the operational team proceeded to the factory where they strategically took their positions.

“While monitoring, the officers spotted two white Volkswagen Polos fitted with Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Department of Labour branding on the doors. One of the Volkswagen Polos had a Gauteng provincial government numberplate affixed to it,” said Fihla. At least 10 men were arrested after they arrived at Golden Fry Factory in Eikenhof to rob the cooking oil manufacturer. Picture: JMPD The police officers also spotted a black BMW 1 series and a blue Toyota Corolla at the scene. “The team noticed the vehicles approaching the factory as they kept watching. A shootout broke out as the officers strategically approached and intercepted the suspects,” said Fihla.

At least 10 men were arrested after they arrived at Golden Fry Factory in Eikenhof to rob the cooking oil manufacturer. Picture: JMPD He said no one, between the police officers and the suspects, was injured during the shootout. “Ten male suspects, including four South African and six Zimbabwean nationals, were arrested. The suspects were found to have four firearms with serial numbers filed off in their possession. Additionally, reflector jackets and cards from the Department of Labour were discovered on the suspects,” said Fihla. The 10 suspects were detained at Mondeor SAPS on multiple charges, and Fihla said they were due to appear in court soon.