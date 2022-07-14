PICS: Blue lights, police uniform and bulletproof vest found during arrest of alleged Joburg robbers

Pretoria – Four suspects, aged between 33 and 37, believed to be responsible for bank following robberies, were arrested in Joburg CBD after they were found with police uniforms, a replica of a firearm and a car fitted with blue lights and false registration plates. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the crime intelligence unit received information about the suspects who are involved in “bank following robberies” and that they were going to rob one of the victims in Joburg.

“The members from Johannesburg Metro Police were activated to back up the team that kept close observation of the suspects. The team spotted and followed the car that matched the description given, from Turffontein to Johannesburg CBD, where they stopped them,” said Masondo. “One of the four suspects was found wearing an incomplete police uniform. Upon searching the suspects and the vehicle, police found a replica of a firearm, balaclavas, police jacket, police cap and police bulletproof vest.” The Toyota Corolla, fitted with blue lights used to transport the alleged robbers in Joburg. Photo: SAPS Further investigation revealed that the car, a Toyota Corolla, was fitted with false registration plates and blue lights on the dashboard.

All four suspects were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, impersonating police officers and possession of the suspected stolen property. Masondo said more charges might be added. A police jacket and a replica firearm at the scene where four alleged robbers were nabbed in Joburg CBD. Photo: SAPS In April, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department arrested two of its officials and one member of the public for theft and illegally dealing in ammunition of the JMPD.

“On Friday, April 8, the department's internal affairs unit received a tip-off from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) who have been conducting an ammunition operation and had earlier arrested a member of a shooting range in Randfontein,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla. “The ammunition operation led the police to a man, who pointed out a JMPD official whom he was in cahoots with. The JMPD official further pointed out the second official who is the alleged supplier of the ammunition.” At the time, Fihla said the second JMPD official was apprehended near The Glen Mall in Oakdene, and 5 400 rounds of JMPD rifle ammunition were found in his possession.

