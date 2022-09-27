PICS: Bones believed to be of endangered species found during arrest of illegal miners

Pretoria – The Hawks in Mpumalanga said three illegal miners, aged between 17 and 38, have been arrested during a multi-disciplinary intelligence driven operation. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Dineo Sekgotodi said other law enforcement agencies in the operation included detectives, the National Intervention Unit, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), Department of Environmental Affairs.

The anti-crime blitz was conducted on Monday, in areas including Barberton Borehill-Mjindini, Sheba, Verulum and Matsulu. “The arrests follow an operation aimed at dismantling illegal mining activities which cause air and water pollution, endangers the safety of the community and causing damage to infrastructure,” said Sekgotodi. Three illegal miners are today scheduled to appear in court after they were arrested on Monday. Picture: Hawks “During the operation numerous pendukas, generators, gold bearing materials, gold metal detectors, gas cylinders, compressors, iron balls, and containers were confiscated. The estimated value of the seized property is R200 000. Bones suspected to be of endangered species were also confiscated for further investigation,”

Sekgotodi said the suspects are expected to appear before the Barberton and Matsulu Magistrate’s Courts today. Police dismantled illegal mining activities in different areas of Mpumalanga. Picture: Hawks In Gauteng last week, five suspected illegal miners were arrested following a shootout with police in Boksburg, on the East Rand. The arrest comes after the multi-disciplinary team comprising Crime Intelligence, Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team, Ekurhuleni Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Traffic, EMPD, Emergency Medical Service, and private security firms followed up on information about illegal miners armed with unlicensed guns.

In another incident which left South Africans reeling in July, as many as 82 illegal miners plying their trade in abandoned mines around West Village, Krugersdorp, were arrested by the police as they investigate 32 counts of rape and multiple counts of robbery. The suspects were held over the ambush of 10 men and 12 women, aged 19 to 35, who were at the West Village mine dump to shoot a music video. IOL