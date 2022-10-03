PICS: Brave truck driver intervenes and foils the hijacking of another trucker

Pretoria – An alert truck driver intervened and foiled the hijacking of a fellow truck driver in Mpumalanga, which resulted in the arrest three suspects. “A speedy reaction by police resulted in the arrest of three suspects on Thursday night, September 29, around 9pm after their attempted truck hijacking was foiled by another truck driver in Carolina,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

One suspect allegedly alighted from a VW Golf and boarded the moving truck, pointing a gun at the driver, but the driver behind saw what was happening and started hooting and flashing his lights to distract the alleged hijacker, Mdhluli said. The Volkswagen Golf used by three suspects who were arrested for allegedly trying to hijack a truck. Picture: SAPS Police said the suspect probably got scared because he got off the moving truck and he and his accomplices fled. Police spotted the suspects in their vehicle at about midnight.

“One of the occupants was wearing clothes identical to the complainant's description. All three suspects believed to be involved in the intercepted hijacking were arrested and the VW Golf confiscated.” Mdhluli said the trio was expected to appear in the Carolina Magistrate's Court “as soon as all investigative processes are finalised”. Police have arrested three people, travelling in this VW Golf, after a bid to hijack a truck was foiled. Picture: SAPS Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela commended the truck driver who distracted the alleged hijackers.

She also saluted the police officers who reacted swiftly to the incident. IOL