PICS: Cameroonian nationals arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit currency

Two Cameroonian nationals appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Wednesday for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit currency from South Africa and the United States of America. Jude Yaya Oka and Evans Akor Tiku made a brief appearance, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) said.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said a multidisciplinary team pounced on a residence in Silver Lakes, Pretoria. “The Pretoria-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, in collaboration with the SAPS K9 unit as well as the South African Reserve Bank representatives, operationalised information received from Counter & Security Intelligence, Crime Intelligence,” Ramovha said. Cameroonian nationals arrested for manufacturing counterfeit currency. Photo: Hawks He said the team descended on the Silver Lakes premises along Ferreira Street at Fountains Residential Estates.

Cameroonian nationals arrested for manufacturing counterfeit currency. Photo: Hawks "A self-storage unit was subjected to a search. This was after the two suspects were interviewed. Inside the storage were black plastic bags that the accused were busy loading into a nearby parked motor vehicle," Ramovha said. Counterfeit currency and equipment were seized. "Counterfeit South African Rands and counterfeit US Dollars, as well as a printer that was used to produce the fake money, were seized. The pair have been charged for the contravention of the Currency Act and the violation of the Reserve Bank Act," Ramovha said.

The duo made a brief court appearance and the matter has been postponed until September 10, for a formal bail application. The men remain in custody. [email protected]