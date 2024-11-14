PICS: Cape officials and police raid unlicensed butchery making sausages in unsanitary conditions

The City of Cape Town and the South African Police Services (SAPS) Crime Intelligence Unit have shut down an unlicensed butchery in the Western Cape. They were caught manufacturing sausages in an unsanitary condition in the Mfuleni area.

Cape Town city councillor JP Smith, said authorities received a tip-off and launched a joint operation involving SAPS Crime Intelligence, City officials, and City Health staff, along with investigators from the City's Strategic Information Management Service. Police have detained four people. Picture: JP Smith/Facebook “Upon inspecting the premises on November 13, 2024, they discovered sausage being processed and packaged in unsanitary conditions.” Smith said some of the key findings was that the facility was processing and packaging sausages in unhygienic conditions, posing a significant health risk to consumers.

“The owner and four employees are suspected of being in the country illegally.” Authorities said the food was confiscated for further testing. Picture: JP Smith/Facebook He said the premises has been declared a crime scene, and forensics experts are processing the contents and confiscating food samples for further testing. “Everyone found on the premises will be detained.”

Smith said this operation highlights the importance of food safety and the need for strict regulations to prevent unlicensed and unsanitary food manufacturing operations. “The City of Cape Town and SAPS has shown commitment to addressing crime and ensuring public safety in the Western Cape province.” There have been a number of food-borne illnesses mainly in Gauteng in recent weeks.

About six children have lost their lives and scores of other children have received medical attention following food-borne illnesses. The Gauteng Department of Education has since banned spaza shops from operating near school until further notice. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to call a family meeting to address the scourge of food poisoning cases in the country.