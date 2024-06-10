PICS: Community jostles for flying money after cash-in-transit robbery, shooting of Fidelity guards

Mpumalanga police are requesting community members to assist by providing information following a brazen robbery of a cash-in-transit vehicle, where an undisclosed amount of money was looted. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known Hawks, in Mpumalanga has launched a manhunt for the robbers, seeking to recover the money looted during the cash-in-transit robbery under the Mhala policing area on Saturday evening.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the Fidelity Services Group armoured vehicle came under attack while it was transporting money from retail outlets around Thulamahashe to the company’s depot. The armoured vehicle, which was being escorted by additional security guards, was rammed by a silver Mercedes Benz sedan. The Hawks in Mpumalanga have warned community members against contaminating crime scenes after residents looted money following a cash-in-transit robbery. Picture: Hawks “The escort vehicle of Fidelity Services Group, a Toyota Hilux bakkie was attacked by two VW Polos, white and silver in colour. They shot and injured the driver who was taken to the hospital for medical treatment,” said Sekgotodi.

Two rifles were stolen from the Fidelity guards in the Toyota Hilux. The Toyota Hilux escorting the armoured cash-in-transit vehicle was severely attacked by assailants travelling in two Volkswagen Polo vehicles. File Picture: Hawks “The two VW Polo vehicles followed the armoured vehicle and shot at it until it stopped. The suspects forced the driver and the crew out of the vehicle and pushed them into the bushes. The firearms of the crew were also taken,” said Sekgotodi. “About 20 suspects, all wearing balaclavas, gloves, bulletproof vests and were Zulu speaking, attacked the armoured vehicle.”

The assailants blew the armoured vehicle twice with explosives and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. Afterwards, the group of attackers fled the scene in the direction of Dwarsloop. “It was further reported that the community descended on the crime scene and looted the remainder of the loose money scattered around,” said Sekgotodi.

A case docket of cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder and armed robbery was registered for further investigation. The Hawks in Mpumalanga have warned community members against contaminating crime scenes after residents looted money following a cash-in-transit robbery. Picture: Hawks Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has appealed to community members to help in the ongoing investigations by contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Albert De Lange on 071 481 2815. Gerber gave assurance to community members that all information received by the Hawks will be treated with “strictest” confidentiality.