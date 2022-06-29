PICS: Cop arrested while using SAPS vehicle to deliver ‘injured and traumatised’ pangolin for sale

Pretoria - Two men aged 37 and 52, one a police constable, charged with illegal dealing in pangolin and contravention of the National Environmental Management-Biodiversity (Nemba) Act, have appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said the two were arrested last Friday.

“Authorities followed up on intelligence received regarding an illegal trade of a pangolin in the Cleveland area, central Johannesburg, on Friday,” said Mulamu. “An intelligence driven operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation in Germiston and Johannesburg, together with the Benoni K9, was conducted in Cyrildene where they intercepted and positively identified suspects’ white Toyota Verso with two occupants, reportedly on their way to meet with the pangolin potential buyer.” On searching the suspects’ vehicle, the officers discovered that the Toyota Verso was registered to the SAPS, and attached to Mamelodi East.

The officers also found a “slightly injured and traumatised” pangolin and rescued it. The pangolin was later taken to hospital for treatment and handed over to the Department of Environmental Affairs. “The police official, Constable Hangwelani Emmauel Makhuvha, 37, and his co-accused, Samuel Shinyama, 57, were arrested and charged. During their court appearance, they were remanded in custody pending investigation,” said Mulamu.

Police constable Hangwelani Emmauel Makhuvha, 37 (pictured), and his co-accused, Samuel Shinyama, 57, were arrested after a SAPS vehicle was found transporting an injured pangolin for sale. Picture: Supplied/Hawks The two are today expected to return to court for a formal bail application. "The resultant search of the suspects' vehicles uncovered a police appointment certificate belonging to Constable Makhuvha. Gadgets and the state vehicle were seized for further investigation," said Mulamu. Samuel Shinyama (pictured) and police constable Hangwelani Emmauel Makhuvha were arrested after a SAPS vehicle was found transporting an injured pangolin for sale. Picture: Supplied/Hawks