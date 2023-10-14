PICS: Cops seize R75 million rand worth of counterfeit goods in Cape Town

Police in the Western Cape seized counterfeit goods valued at R75 million as part of the The National Safer Festive Season Operations. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said R200,000 in cash was also seized from a shopping centre in Belville, Cape Town.

“Through heightened visibility, police are intensifying operations to deal decisively with crime and criminals in all forms and shape,” said Mathe. She said these operations will include regular roadblocks, stop and searches, as well as the tracing of wanted suspects. Minister of Police General Bheki Cele handed over 36 vehicles to the SAPS in the Western Cape.

“This was done assist police to bolster their crime combating efforts and heighten visibility in gang ridden areas where murders are prevalent,” said Mathe. The SAPS Safer Festive Season Operational Plan which was rolled out in all nine provinces on Friday will focus on seven key areas. These include gender-based violence, combating of serious and violent crime such as aggravated robberies, border security, strengthening by-laws, road safety, as well as illegal mining.

The SAPS in a bid to improve and enhance service delivery, a service rating platform was launched where members of the public can rate the service they are receiving from all police stations across the country. General Fannie Masemola, the national police commissioner said: “We encourage everyone to rate every single service they receive from us so that we can have a clear picture of our performance in an effort to enhance our service offering. “We want to win back the trust of our communities and we can only do so if we deliver and intervene if there are gaps.”