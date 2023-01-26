PICS: ‘Dangerous’ inmates linked to crimes including murder and rape escape custody

Pretoria - Police in Dennilton, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for three dangerous inmates who escaped whilst being transported from Groblersdal to Witbank Prison. Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the trio escaped on Wednesday morning, at around 11am.

“The three awaiting trial prisoners, Michael Masimula, Mahlatse Matebane and Lovemore Moshui aged between 20 and 40, appeared in Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court (on Tuesday) and were (on Wednesday) morning being transported to prison together with three other prisoners when they escaped next to Moutse Mall in Dennilton policing area,” said Mojapelo. The escapees had appeared in court on charges including murder, rape, armed robberies, cash-in-transit heists and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The three awaiting trial prisoners, Michael Masimula (pictured), Mahlatse Matebane and Lovemore Moshui escaped near Moutse Mall in Dennilton while being transported to prison. Photo: SAPS “The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered that the escapees be hunted down and brought back to where they belong,” said Mojapelo.

He said the circumstances surrounding the trio’s escape are still being investigated. The three awaiting trial prisoners, Michael Masimula, Mahlatse Matebane (pictured) and Lovemore Moshui escaped near Moutse Mall in Dennilton while being transported to prison. Photo: SAPS “The suspects are considered dangerous and people are cautioned not to approach them but must instead call the police. Anyone with information may contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or may send message via My SAPS App,” said Mojapelo. “A case of escaping from lawful custody has been opened and investigations are continuing.”

The three awaiting trial prisoners, Michael Masimula, Mahlatse Matebane and Lovemore Moshui escaped near Moutse Mall in Dennilton while being transported to prison. Photo: SAPS In November, police at Tshamutumbu, outside Thohoyandou, launched a massive manhunt for three prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in the early hours of the morning, at around 2am. At the time, police spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the prisoners, aged between 19 and 45, had escaped allegedly through a hole inside the cells. “The two awaiting trial prisoners, Rulph Chemai aged 19 from Zimbabwe and Nemalale Tshilidzi aged 34, from Vhembe District face charges of house robbery and the third prisoner, Caiphus Kwinda aged 45 was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of rape,” said Seabi.

