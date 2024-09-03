Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

PICS: Deadly crash that claimed life of Michaelhouse pupil rises to 23

The Toyota Hilux that allegedly lost control. Picture: Department of Transport

The Toyota Hilux that allegedly lost control. Picture: Department of Transport

Published 1h ago

Share

The death toll has risen to 23 following three devastating road crashes on Saturday in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Department of Transport confirmed that 23 people had lost their lives, up from the initial count of 21.

Among the deceased were a Grade 8 Michaelhouse pupil and his parents.

The family was returning from a rugby match when tragedy struck. The younger brother is currently in hospital.

The Department of Transport MEC Siboniso Duma inspected the vehicles on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

The Department of Transport MEC Siboniso Duma declared a week of mourning after the tragedy, saying it was one of the biggest loss of lives due to road accidents.

On Tuesday, MEC Duma visited the victims at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg and inspected the vehicle, a Toyota Hilux that was involved in the crash on Saturday in Mooi River that claimed 12 lives.

The accident on the R622 including foreign nationals from Lesotho.

The Department of Transport MEC Siboniso Duma with KZN MEC of Health Nomagugu Simelane at Greys Hospital. Picture: Supplied

The Department of Transport said according to preliminary reports, it is alleged that the driver of the White Toyota Hilux lost control and his vehicle smashed into a Toyota Fortuner. Both drivers were killed.

Seven passengers were killed in the Toyota Hilux, while two passengers in the Toyota Fortuner also died on the scene.

Duma said: “The trauma that families are experiencing will take many years to heal but we are hopeful that the support to be offered by their government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal will give them enough strength and courage to tide over this storm.”

IOL News

Related Topics:

sapsnpadepartment of transportkwazulu natalcrime and courtsroad accidentsroad rulesroad safety