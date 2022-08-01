PICS: Diesel thieves caught red-handed siphoning fuel from a truck in Parow

Cape Town – Four suspects were caught in the act stealing diesel from a truck in Parow. They were among the more than 200 suspects caught by the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies in the past week. The suspects, who were nabbed by traffic officers just after 4am on Monday, were immediately arrested.

According to the mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, the suspects were caught in the act while the truck driver was asleep in the vehicle. He said the suspects had siphoned off approximately 125 litres of diesel by the time traffic officers arrived. Diesel thieves caught in the act in Parow were arrested in the early hours of Monday. Picture: City of Cape Town Smith said the officers recovered a large number of drums and pipes used to extract diesel and the vehicle used by the suspects, a Toyota Quantum, which had no number plates, was impounded.

The suspects, aged from 26 to 39, were arrested and taken to Parow police station where they are being held. “While the fill-up-and-dash phenomenon is not new, this type of incident is something else, and was an incredibly opportunistic and dangerous thing to do. “Even if the suspects had gotten away, travelling with large amounts of fuel in makeshift containers would have been very risky,” Smith said.

Diesel thieves caught in the act in Parow were arrested in the early hours of Monday. Picture: City of Cape Town “While it’s difficult to speculate on the motive, it’s likely that the cost of fuel was a factor. Mercifully, the truck driver wasn’t hurt. In light of this incident, we call on the trucking industry, and motorists in general, to please be alert at all times.” In the past week, Traffic Services arrested 110 motorists of which 94 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 16 for reckless and negligent driving. Officers recorded 67 047 traffic violations, impounded 159 public transport vehicles and executed 1 637 warrants of arrest.

On Friday, a motorist was arrested in Athlone for 33 outstanding warrants valued at R97 700. During his court appearance, his bail was set at R25 800 but because he could not pay the amount he was remanded in custody at Pollsmoor Prison. A total of 1 843 incidents were logged between Friday and Sunday through the Public Emergency Communication Centre. Of the logged incidents, 159 were assault cases – an increase from the previous week’s 95 calls.

There was also an increase in vehicle and pedestrian accidents from 61 in the previous week to 95 this past weekend. “The statistics represent approximately a 50% increase in assault cases and motor vehicle accidents this past weekend, compared to the previous weekend. “When we look at our weekly trends, it is clear that this spike in incidents occurs around the end of the month.

“These statistics are worrisome, because not only are lives lost or put in danger, but the cost of trauma to victims, their loved ones, and society at large is immense,” Smith added. Law Enforcement officers arrested 99 people and issued 3 374 notices for by-law transgressions. [email protected]