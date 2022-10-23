PICS: Driver and two passengers killed on scene as VW Polo overturns near KwaMhlanga

Two passengers were seriously injured and rushed to the nearby KwaMhlanga Hospital. Pretoria - Three people were killed on Saturday morning when a Volkswagen Polo that they were travelling in overturned on the R568 Road between KwaMhlanga and Bronkhorspruit.

The victims include the driver and two passengers. They were declared dead at the scene by paramedics who responded. The dead were two men and a woman, according to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison. Three people died when the Volkswagen Polo they were travelling in overturned near KwaMhlanga. Photo: Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

Spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said investigations into the crash had commenced. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has once more reminded motorists about the importance of respecting the road rules. “While transporting of goods and passengers is critical for economic growth and everyday life, rules must be respected in order to curb loss of life or injury. Let us all be more cautious on the road to spare our lives and that of other road users,” said Shongwe.

He conveyed “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Earlier this year, the number of fatalities in the horrific Mpumalanga crash where learners were killed when their transport vehicle crashed, increased to nine, following the discovery of another body metres away from the taxi crash scene. The crash happened on the D267 Road between Dundonald and Mayflower, as the minibus taxi was transporting learners home after school.

