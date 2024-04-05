PICS: Durban man killed in crash after his vehicle crashes into a tree

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, the accident took place just after 11pm.

A man was killed in a crash on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair late on Thursday night.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a single vehicle had lost control and overturned multiple times before colliding into a tree,” Jamieson said.

The Jaws of Life had to be used to free the victim from the wreckage. Picture: ALS Paramedics

“Paramedics quickly assessed the vehicle and found the driver, a male believed to be in his thirties severely entrapped in the wreckage,” he said.

“Unfortunately the driver had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”