PICS: Durban man killed in crash after his vehicle crashes into a tree

A man was killed in a crash on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair late on Thursday night.
According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, the accident took place just after 11pm.
“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a single vehicle had lost control and overturned multiple times before colliding into a tree,” Jamieson said.
“Paramedics quickly assessed the vehicle and found the driver, a male believed to be in his thirties severely entrapped in the wreckage,” he said.
“Unfortunately the driver had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”
Jamieson said the eThekweni Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to try and free the man before he was handed over to SA Police Service (SAPS).
“At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”
In another accident, a Durban truck driver was killed in a freak accident in Pinetown last month.
According to ALS Paramedics the incident took place in Imola Road in the Westmead area.
“It is reported a truck was attempting to make a turn in a cul-de-sac when the container somehow came loose and fell on the cabin, crushing the driver severely,” Jamieson said.
IOL News