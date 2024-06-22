PICS: Fake branded sneakers and clothes worth R1,3 million intercepted at the Mozambique border

A 40-year-old man was arrested at Lebombo port of entry while driving a white Volkswagen minibus travelling from neighbouring Mozambique into South Africa. Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said vehicle was stopped and searched.

“During the search, counterfeit goods - sneakers, clothes and cosmetics with an estimated street value of R800,000 transported from Mozambique into the Republic of South Africa without valid permit, were seized,” she said. “Exhibits, counterfeit goods and vehicle were booked in the SAPS 13 register at SAPS Komatipoort and kept at Komatipoort Customs warehouse for safekeeping. The team comprising of Nelspruit-based serious commercial crime investigation, SA National Defence Force members at Macadamia military base, Komatipoort SAPS and Customs officials from SA Revenue Service Komatipoort arrested and charged the suspect for contravening the provisions of Section 83 (a) and (b) of the Customs and Excise Act.” Counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of R800,000 were seized. Picture: Hawks. The driver was detained pending his first court appearance on Monday before the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, as the law enforcement team was occupied at the scene, a white Toyota Quantum minibus pulling a trailer was also stopped and searched. A white Quantum was also stopped and searched. Picture: Hawks. “During the search counterfeit goods - sneakers and clothes - with estimated street value of R500,000 transported from Mozambique into the Republic of South Africa were also seized. The exhibits were registered at Komatipoort SAPS 13 register and safeguarded at Komatipoort Customs warehouse,” said Sekgotodi.

“A 34-year-old suspect was also arrested and charged for contravening provisions of Section 83 (a) and (b) of the Customs and Excise Act. He is also expected to appear in court on Monday.” Hawks’ spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. File Picture: Supplied Reacting to the successes, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has applauded the collaboration of the different law enforcement agencies “for their integrity and zeal to do the right thing at the border”. Gerber also encourages other law enforcement units to emulate the teams at Lebombo port of entry.