PICS: Farmer’s Toyota Hilux recovered days after his brutal murder and assault on his wife

Pretoria - A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Spring Valley in Witbank in connection with a farm murder that took place on Sunday morning at a farm in Badfontein near Lydenburg. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said officers have also recovered a white Toyota Hilux GD6 bakkie and a 9mm pistol with ammunition from the arrested man.

“According to the information, it is said that Mr Jacobus Jacoba Nortjie (53) was about to go to work when he was approached by two armed male suspects who allegedly shot him. “They then allegedly went inside the house and found the farmer's wife, whom they allegedly assaulted, then tied her using some ropes on both the legs and hands. The suspects are said to have also taken car keys of the said bakkie,” Mohlala narrated. “It is further reported that the suspects robbed the victims of their mobile phones as well as some bank cards. Thereafter, the suspects are said to have fled the scene with the stolen items.”

Lydenburg police, as well as the paramedics, were informed about the incident, and upon arrival, the man was unfortunately certified dead at the scene. A case of farm murder with an additional charge of house robbery has been opened. After the case was registered, an investigation was immediately conducted which led to information being obtained regarding the whereabouts of one of the suspects in Witbank.

“Members from K9 Unit in Lydenburg followed the details, and upon arrival near a certain house in Spring Valley in Witbank, they began searching for the suspects. Suddenly two suspects driving in the alleged robbed bakkie reportedly drove past the said members,” said Mohlala. The slain farmer’s bakkie. Photo: SAPS “It is further reported that the members then gave chase with intent to apprehend them. It is said the bakkie stopped, and the two suspects jumped out and ran on foot, but the members got off their vehicles and were chasing them on foot.” Mohlala said the police officers split up, tactically chasing the suspects who fled on foot.

“One of the suspects went to hide behind a shack, and when one of the members approached him, the suspect tried to get hold of the firearm from the said member. A crew member (another police officer) saw the struggle between the two,” he said. The suspect, wrestling for the firearm with the police officer, was then shot and wounded on his left upper leg. “The arrested suspect could be charged for the Lydenburg farm murder and robbery as the probe continues. The second suspect evaded the arrest. Meanwhile, the Toyota Hilux GD6 suspected to have been stolen during the farm murder and robbery was recovered, as well as a 9mm pistol and some ammunition were also recovered,” Mohlala added.

“After the arrest was made, good citizens from Spring Valley informed the police in Witbank on Tuesday that the arrested suspect allegedly dumped a Honda CRV vehicle and ran off. The vehicle was also confiscated, and investigation indicates that the vehicle was stolen during an armed robbery in October 2022 at Lydenburg.” Police have also recovered a Honda vehicle which was allegedly parked by the alleged killers. Photo: SAPS A rifle with its serial numbers filed off was also recovered by police at a certain house where one of the suspects resides. Police have also recovered a rifle at a house where one of the suspects resided. Photo: SAPS The investigation continues with the hope of arresting him.