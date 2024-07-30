PICS: Five cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with cops hours after carrying our brazen heist

Five suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in shootout with police hours after carrying a brazen heist on an armoured vehicle. The incident took place on Monday at around 6am.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said an SBV armoured vehicle had been travelling from East London to Stutterheim when they were ambushed by gun-toting robbers travelling in a fleet of vehicles. Police seized AK47 and R5 rifles. Picture: SAPS The attack took place on the N6 near Macleantown. “It is further alleged that during the incident, three guards were injured as the AV landed on its side during the attack,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

She said an SBV escort vehicle was also shot at. “The suspects allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and abandoned three vehicles from their fleet which were later circulated and discovered to have been reported stolen in other provinces.” Explosives were also recovered on the scene.

More money seized. Picture: SAPS “A few hours later, information was received which led the team to Kom location in a homestead of Keiskammahoek. “The team was received with a hail of bullets from the assailants in the suspicious homestead and the police were forced to retaliate with the same force which ended with five of the assailants fatally wounded.” The Hawks said cash was seized, along with AK 47 rifles, R5 rifles, and live ammunition and magazines.

A 58-year-old man, believed to be the home-owner, was arrested and is expected to appear in the King William’s Town Magistrate’s court soon. Further investigation led to the arrest of three men travelling in a Porsche SUV with GP registration. Police spotted the suspicious vehicle between Queenstown and Cradock.

“A quick roadblock was set up but the vehicle failed to stop. A chase ensued and conventional methods were used to bring it to a halt.” Mgolodela said three men, aged between 44 and 48, were arrested. “Cash in stacks of R100 and R200 notes in original cash bags, four cellphones and a Porsche Cayenne vehicle were seized during the arrest. On circulation, the Porsche was found to be reported stolen in Gauteng.”