PICS: Five people shot dead in a shopping centre parking lot in Richards Bay

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for suspects after five people were shot and killed in Richards Bay on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place in a shopping centre parking lot in the central business district.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects.
“Information at police's disposal indicates that four of the suspects alighted from a vehicle and opened fired at the victims.
“Four victims were certified dead at the scene, while the fifth one succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic.”
Netshiunda said the suspects reportedly fled the scene in a blue VW Polo.
“The motive of the shooting has not been established, although drug-related turf war could not be ruled out.”
The crime scene is still active.
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 086 001 0111. Alternatively they can tip-off the police anonymously through the MySAPS App.
IOL News