Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

PICS: Five people shot dead in a shopping centre parking lot in Richards Bay

Five people were shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Richards Bay. Picture: Sihle Mavuso

Five people were shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Richards Bay. Picture: Sihle Mavuso

Published 52m ago

Share

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for suspects after five people were shot and killed in Richards Bay on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in a shopping centre parking lot in the central business district.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects.

“Information at police's disposal indicates that four of the suspects alighted from a vehicle and opened fired at the victims.

Police are combing the crime scene. Picture: Sihle Mavuso

“Four victims were certified dead at the scene, while the fifth one succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic.”

Netshiunda said the suspects reportedly fled the scene in a blue VW Polo.

“The motive of the shooting has not been established, although drug-related turf war could not be ruled out.”

Major-General Sipho Ngubane from King Cetshwayo district SAPS addresses the media. Picture: Sihle Mavuso

The crime scene is still active.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 086 001 0111. Alternatively they can tip-off the police anonymously through the MySAPS App.

IOL News

Related Topics:

SAPSNPAKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courtsShootingMurderDrugsGun Violence