PICS: Five people shot dead in a shopping centre parking lot in Richards Bay

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for suspects after five people were shot and killed in Richards Bay on Tuesday morning. The incident took place in a shopping centre parking lot in the central business district.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects. “Information at police's disposal indicates that four of the suspects alighted from a vehicle and opened fired at the victims. Police are combing the crime scene. Picture: Sihle Mavuso “Four victims were certified dead at the scene, while the fifth one succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic.”

Netshiunda said the suspects reportedly fled the scene in a blue VW Polo. “The motive of the shooting has not been established, although drug-related turf war could not be ruled out.” Major-General Sipho Ngubane from King Cetshwayo district SAPS addresses the media. Picture: Sihle Mavuso The crime scene is still active.