PICS: Foreign woman, 23, arrested after landing in SA with R1.4m cocaine

Pretoria - A woman was arrested after she arrived in South Africa, from Brazil on Saturday, carrying cocaine with around R1.4 million. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the woman was arrested after she landed at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Police officers attached to the monitoring and interception section of the Gauteng crime intelligence (unit) have arrested a 23-year-old foreign woman who allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into the country. The suspect was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday, 15 October 2022,” said Netshiunda. “Intelligence information was gathered about the suspect who boarded a flight from Brazil to South Africa via Doha. During the search police found 3.6 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of R1.4-million.” A 23-year-old foreign woman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport and during the search, police found 3.6 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of R1.4-million. Photo: SAPS Police said the detained woman will soon appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on drug trafficking charges.

A 23-year-old foreign woman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport and during the search, police found 3.6 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of R1.4-million. Photo: SAPS Last week, a 69-year-old man appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday. At the time, Netshiunda said the man was found in possession of eight kilograms of heroin, with a street value of around R1.2-million concealed in his travelling bag. “Counter narcotics intelligence (based at) head office, organised crime narcotics head office and K9 unit West Rand, operationalised intelligence information and intercepted the suspect as he attempted to board a flight destined for India,” said Netshiunda.

Story continues below Advertisement

The elderly man was charged with possession and dealing in drugs. The arrest last week came less than a month after a multidisciplinary team arrested a 52-year-old man for drug trafficking following a bust at King Shaka International Airport. IOL