PICS: Gang caught red-handed off-loading stolen goods worth R2 million

Police in the Northern Cape have been lauded after recovering stolen goods and a hijacked vehicle. A multi-disciplinary investigation by members of the Northern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Investigation: Crime Detection, Kimberley Flying Squad and Kimberley Crime Prevention Unit carried out the operation

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien said the operation on Tuesday, May 28, led to the recovery of a hijacked truck transporting groceries, and the apprehension and arrest of six men in Galeshewe in Kimberley. “On May 28, 2024, the station commander of Prieska SAPS received information that a truck transporting goods was allegedly hijacked en route to Prieska. The suspects were found off-loading the truck. Photo: SAPS “He immediately communicated the information with the Provincial Head of Organised Crime Investigation: Crime Detection who activated his team who were executing election duties in the Kimberley area.

"The team, assisted by Kimberley Flying Squad and Crime Prevention, reacted within minutes and traced the truck," Gamieldien said. The truck was found at a house in Galeshewe at about 4.30pm. "When members approached the premises, they found six men busy off-loading the goods.

"The six men were arrested, of whom one is a repeat offender. The stolen goods valued at approximately R2 million were confiscated, the hijacked truck valued at R900,000 was seized," Gamieldien said. The suspects face charges of hijacking and the possession of suspected stolen goods. The group is expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court soon.