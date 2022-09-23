PICS: Gauteng cops recover stolen cars, seize drugs and shut down illegal mining

Pretoria – Police in Gauteng said a “huge” illegal mining plant was discovered and drugs worth more than R200 000 were recovered during an Operation O Kae Molao anti-crime blitz in Springs on Thursday. “Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, led yet another successful Operation O Kae Molao where drugs worth thousands of rands and suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered,” police spokesperson in Gauteng, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

“A huge illegal mining plant was also discovered where 14 illegal foreign nationals were found busy processing gold-bearing material with heavy-duty machinery.” The multi-disciplinary operation started on Wednesday evening when Gauteng detectives went tracing for wanted suspects. Police in Gauteng have recovered stolen vehicles, seized drugs and disrupted illegal mining activities around Springs. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Masondo said more than 900 suspects who have been on the run after committing various crimes were found and put behind bars.

“The second phase of the operation, on Thursday morning, started with the roadblock on the N12 Highway. During the roadblock, a car was stopped and upon searching it, mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R100 000 were recovered. The suspect, who is a foreign national, led the police to Primrose in Ekurhuleni, where more drugs worth more than R150 000 were recovered,” he said. Mandrax tablets estimated at R200 000 were also seized during the operation. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Still at the roadblock, police recovered a car reported to be stolen and arrested more than 20 undocumented foreign nationals. “The multidisciplinary team proceeded to an industrial area in Springs where an illegal mining plant was discovered. Fourteen undocumented foreign nationals were arrested after they were found hard at work, processing gold-bearing material,” Masondo said.

Police in Gauteng have recovered stolen vehicles, seized drugs and disrupted illegal mining activities around Springs. Picture: Supplied/SAPS “Police seized heavy-duty equipment used for illegal mining and flattened the area.” During the same blitz, more than five cars that were suspected to be stolen and hijacked, were recovered in one of the panel beaters in Springs. IOL