PICS: Hawks seek help in identifying suspects after G4S security guards are robbed in Limpopo

Pretoria - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Limpopo is seeking public assistance to identify suspected armed robbers, seen in photographs, after G4S security guards were robbed. Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke said on Tuesday morning, G4S security guards were collecting money from Global filling station at Big Boy shopping complex in Ga-Masemola.

"They were allegedly ambushed by three unknown men who were armed with firearms. It is further alleged that the suspects pointed the crew with firearms and took the money bag with an undisclosed cash amount from the security guards before fleeing the scene," Maluleke. The robbers were allegedly using a grey Toyota Corolla as their get-away vehicle. "Anyone who can identify the suspects or knows their whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Makutu on 071 481 2461 or Warrant Officer Mojapelo on 073 261 8784," said Maluleke.

The Hawks in Limpopo are requesting help in identifying three men seen in footage robbing a G4S security crew of an undisclosed amount of money. Picture: Hawks Earlier, police in Limpopo announced that they have arrested four suspects and linked them to about 20 cases of housebreaking and theft which occurred at farms in the Westenburg policing area. “According to information, the farmers in these areas have been experiencing burglaries and theft in their farms and the suspects could not be identified. This was a serious concern to them and police,” provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba narrated. He said on Thursday, police received information about a group of suspects who were allegedly engaged in the rampant burglaries in farming communities in and around Polokwane.