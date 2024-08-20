PICS: Heavy truck carrying grader, worth R4.5 million, hijacked in North West and intercepted in Musina

Limpopo police recovered a hijacked flat deck truck and a grader with a combined value of R4.5 million in Musina. A man was arrested in connection with the hijacking of the heavy vehicles, and is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the heavy vehicles were located at different places in Limpopo on Saturday and Sunday. “Police were tipped off about the suspect involved in a carjacking of a white flat deck truck, loaded with a yellow grader that was travelling from Namibia,” said Ledwaba. A heavy truck ferrying a grader was hijacked in North West province before it was intercepted by police in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS The hijacking incident had occurred in the Coligny policing area in North West province.

“Apparently, the truck was travelling to Musina (after the hijacking) with the intention of being smuggled out of the country,” said Ledwaba. He said members of the Polokwane and Musina vehicle crime investigation unit (VCIU) reacted promptly, and the truck was spotted at Musina town on Saturday. A heavy truck ferrying a grader was hijacked in North West province before it was intercepted by police in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “The suspect, aged 31, was approached and arrested for possession of presumed stolen motor vehicle. The following day, on Sunday, further tip-off was received that the yellow grader was at Louis Trichardt in Makhado. Police immediately activated an operation, and the arrested suspect took them to where the grader was hidden,” said Ledwaba.

“The recovered white truck is at a value of R1.5 million and the yellow grader is valued at R3 million.” A heavy truck ferrying a grader was hijacked in North West province before it was intercepted by police in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest and recovered of the stolen vehicles. Hadebe also commended the teamwork displayed by different police units during the recovering of the hijacked vehicles.