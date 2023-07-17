PICS: Heroin worth R75 million seized in Mpumalanga in a truck from Mozambique

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 49-year-old man in an operation where heroin bricks worth R75 million were confiscated from a truck travelling from neighbouring Mozambique. The drugs were destined for the international market, according to Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale.

She said the Hawks’ serious organised crime team is committed to disrupt the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensure the people involved in smuggling the banned substances face the full might of the law. “This is evident in the multi-disciplinary operation that was conducted in Mpumalanga on Sunday, July 16, 2023 wherein a 49-year-old foreign national was apprehended. A foreign national was arrested in Mpumalanga after heroin worth R75 million was found hidden in a truck. Picture: Hawks “It is reported that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s South African Narcotic Bureau (Sanab) received information from Witrivier K9 on a truck that could possibly be ferrying illegal drugs,” said Mogale.

Hawks’ Secunda Sanab, with the assistance of Elukwatini police, the Elukwatini fire department and SAPS Badplaas pulled the identified truck over and it was escorted back to the station. “The fire department assisted with the opening of the concealed compartment where 250 x 1kg heroin bricks with an estimated street value of R75 million were discovered,” said Mogale. A foreign national was arrested in Mpumalanga after heroin worth R75 million was found hidden in a truck. Picture: Hawks National head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said the drugs bust was a result of international police cooperation.

“The drug bust was as a result of Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC) which is a team established by the ministries responsible for policing of the republics of South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania, to counter heroin trafficking through the Southern Route” said Lebeya. The 49-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear before the Carolina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute. The Hawks said an investigation is also under way to determine how the truck managed to enter South Africa without being thoroughly checked at the border.