PICS: Hijacked municipal Toyota Hilux bakkie recovered near Limpopo River

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for armed assailants, following a carjacking incident which occurred at Dzumeri village. The Toyota Hilux GD6 was hijacked on Tuesday, before it was recovered on Wednesday near the Limpopo River in Tshamutumbu policing area, in the Vhembe District.

“Preliminary reports indicate that at about 7.30pm (on Tuesday), the male driver employed at Mopani District Municipality and two passengers drove to the local marketplace to enjoy a meal they bought at the nearby food outlet. They were suddenly accosted by three suspects who pointed them with firearms,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “The suspects robbed the victims of valuables that included cellphones, bank cards and an undisclosed amount of cash. The assailants then fled the scene with the victims’ Toyota Hilux GD6 bakkie. The victims were left unharmed.” Police in Limpopo have recovered a white Toyota Hilux GD6, owned by the Mopani District Municipality, after it was hijacked. Picture: SAPS Following the incident, police initiated a thorough investigation to track down the stolen municipal vehicle.

“Following the swift action and coordinated efforts of the police officers, the vehicle was located and recovered near Limpopo River,” said Mashaba. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS The recovered vehicle was seized by the police’s vehicle crime investigation unit for forensic evidence to assist in the ongoing investigations. “The manhunt led by the specialised investigative team is under way to track down and apprehend those responsible for the carjacking,” said Mashaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appealed to community members to assist with information which may lead to the arrest of the robbers. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Community members are urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Khuloane Mogoro 082 565 7907, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the My SAPS App. Last year, IOL reported that the regional court in Mokopane, in Limpopo, convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old man who was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a silver Toyota Fortuner, to six years in jail.