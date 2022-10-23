PICS: JMPD recovers Vodacom cellphone tower batteries after high-speed chase with a Corolla

Pretoria - The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) recovered two Vodacom cellphone tower batteries packed in a speeding Toyota Corolla at the corner of Brown Road and Hamilton Street in Newclare. JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla told IOL that the recovery and seizure was done by the metro police’s Freeway Unit.

“On Thursday morning, 20 October 2022, whilst on patrol officers noticed a white Toyota Corolla speeding along Malibongwe Drive in Randburg. The vehicle was skipping red traffic lights and being followed by a security vehicle,” said Fihla. The private security company alerted the JMPD officers that they were chasing the Toyota Corolla, and the metro police officers joined in the the chase. The Joburg Metro Police Department has recovered Vodacom's cellphone tower batteries after a high-speed chase with a Toyota Corolla. Photo: JMPD “The vehicle joined the N1 South, off Malibongwe Drive as the high-speed chase ensued. The chase continued and the vehicle off-ramped on Beyers Naude Drive travelling through Cresta and Northcliff. Officers kept in hot pursuit of the vehicle as it sped and eventually crashed into a fence at Brown Road and Hamilton Street in Newclare,” said Fihla.

After the crash, occupants of the Toyota Corolla immediately abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene on foot, to evade arrest. “Upon arrival at the crash scene, officers found the abandoned vehicle. When they inspected it, they recovered two Vodacom cellphone tower batteries in the boot of the vehicle. As the officers further checked, they discovered that the vehicle was fitted with two number plates, one belonging to another white Toyota Corolla and another belonging to the Corolla they recovered,” said Fihla. The Joburg Metro Police Department has recovered Vodacom's cellphone tower batteries after a high-speed chase with a Toyota Corolla. Photo: JMPD “The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized and booked in at the SAPS Aeroton pound. The two cellphone tower batteries and a cellphone found inside the vehicle were also seized and booked in at Sophiatown SAPS for further investigation.”

Two Vodacom cellphone tower batteries were recovered in a Toyota Corolla after the occupants fled the scene. Photo: JMPD Earlier this year, four men were sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment in the Klerksdorp Regional Court each on charges of tampering with essential infrastructure. Milton Ncube, 36, Talent Moyo, 26, Malacky Moyo, 47, and Mphokeleli Ndlovu, 26, were arrested in September 2019 in Klerksdorp in the North West, in connection with the theft of 18 lithium batteries from a tower belonging to a cellphone service provider. IOL