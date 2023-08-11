PICS: KZN police arrest two, seize guns and ammo in sting operation

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested two suspects and recovered firearms in a sting operation in uMzinyathi District. Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said four firearms and ammunition were seized.

"Police operationalised intelligence which led them to the KwaSenge area where one suspect was arrested for being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. A search for the second suspect led to the recovery of a firearm at his place of residence, however, the man was not at his home," he said. Nkwanyana added that the operation proceeded to KwaDolo where a suspect was nabbed after he was found to be in possession of two firearms, a handgun and a shotgun, as well as ammunition.

Two people have been arrested and firearms and ammunition seized by police in KZN. Picture: SAPS

Two people have been arrested and firearms and ammunition seized by police in KZN. Picture: SAPS He said the suspects are due to appear in the Kranskop and Msinga Magistrate's Court in due course. Last month, 8,940 suspects were arrested, while police seized 332 firearms in the province.

At the time, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were arrested during ongoing high-density operations dubbed “Operation Shanela” as well as routine police patrols, stop-and-searches and strategically set-up vehicle checkpoints during the month of July. Netshiunda said that proactive policing by officers in the province led to the recovery of 17 petrol bombs, 543 knives and 24 machetes. He said 251 vehicles were recovered after they were either stolen or hijacked. On the stock theft front, 26 cattle,16 goats and four sheep were recovered during the operations.